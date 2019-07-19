Church News: Week of July 20, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church summer Sunday services at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School and refreshments after service. Chino Valley United Methodist Church “Shoes From the Shepherd” program Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to noon. Limited number of gift cards for shoes given to school-age children. Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 735 East Road 1 South, Chino Valley. For more information, call 928-636-2969.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) July 20, 11 a.m., Shabbat Balak study service followed by potluck dairy lunch. For details please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W Gurley Street, Prescott, will be holding “Abundance Orchard” Vacation Bible School, July 22 through July 26 from 4 to 7:15 p.m. Feeding people physically and spiritually, we will read about Jesus and how he fed people through Bible stories, music, games and crafts. This is a mission-based VBS and we will collect donations to help local food banks. We serve dinner for all participants and our VBS is free. Registration is now open online, or forms are available in the church office. 928-778-1950, www.prescottumc.com.

The sixth Sunday after Pentecost will be observed at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Pastor Jack Shannon leads traditional worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Pastor Erich Sokoloski leads contemporary worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m., with Holy Communion celebrated at all services. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, will be having a worship service on Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. Grief group meet on July 25 at 10 a.m. This group is led by a hospice chaplain. Public is welcome.

Circle of Healing Light and Love, July 21 at 10 a.m. New location at Collective Karma 450 W. Goodwin St., Room 103A in Prescott.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Pinchas, Numbers 25:10—30:1. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Unity of Prescott. Come and discover the God of your own heart, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org - Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth program at 11 a.m. The Rev. Terrence Padgett’s message is “don’t make assumptions.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

The Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St., Prescott, Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley, will be holding a “Shoes from the Shepherd” event on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and will be distributing Famous Footwear shoe cards for children. Children must be present in order to receive shoe cards and families can receive them at one location only. This is an outreach ministry for low income families with school age children. We want all children to start the school year prepared and ready for a successful year.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Christmas in July Arts & Crafts Faire, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-6760.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Prescott Valley. We invite you to attend our Sunday services: 8 a.m. Liturgical (in Sanctuary); 9:30 a.m. Worship Café (Trinity Hall); 11 a.m. Praise (Sanctuary). Adult Bible study: 9:30 a.m. (Fellowship Hall). Men’s monthly Breakfast/Bible study is 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20 (Fellowship Hall). 3950 N. Valorie Dr. For information, call 928-772-8845.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. If you’re visiting or new to “Everyone’s Hometown,” join us downtown for Bible based services, 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Spirited SS classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks, 10:30 a.m. God has a plan for us all. What’s yours?

Trinity Presbyterian Church Hiking Club, Trinity Trekkers, will meet on Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, to carpool to the Piglet Trail, north of Thumb Butte. Bring a hat, lots of water, and come join the fun.

Becoming Astonished: Lessons from the Gospel of Thomas, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 21 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Comparative Religion teacher at Yavapai College, Dr. Mary Ann Clark will explore the Gnostic Gospel of Thomas to discover a different view of Jesus and how inclusion of this Gospel might have changed the development of Christianity.

God’s Word Accomplishes Miraculous Change, theme for July 21 at Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. God’s counsels declare the glory, wisdom, and hope of Jesus. Where the Word of God is taught in truth and purity, we should be still, listen, and believe God’s life-changing Word. Come! Listen! Believe! 10 a.m. Worship, 11:30 a.m. Bible Class.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring inspiring local musicians, following meditation at 10 a.m. Youth program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Rd., www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

American Lutheran School is a Christian preschool for 3-, 4-, and 5 year-olds where children learn about the love of Jesus and foster a love of learning, preparing them socially and academically for elementary school. Visit www.americanlutheranschool.com for more information and registration forms or call 928-778-7049 to schedule a tour.