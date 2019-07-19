OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 22: Man wanted on multiple felony charges

Originally Published: July 19, 2019 9:33 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:08 AM

Today, the Prescott Police Department is asking for help in locating Daniel Anthony Gallegos, who has a felony warrant for burglary in the first degree and auto theft. 

On Sept. 2, 2018, two Prescott residents returned from being out of town for the weekend and discovered their residence had been burglarized and their vehicle was stolen.

During the burglary, 12 firearms were stolen along with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai was recovered in Prescott on Sept. 3. During the course of the investigation, Gallegos was identified as one of the suspects of the burglary and theft of means of transportation.

Gallegos is a 29-year-old Hispanic man, who is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a statewide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond.

If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Gallegos you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. 

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.

Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name. 

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

