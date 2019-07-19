OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 19
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Alaphilippe stuns Tour with time-trial win, builds race lead
Cycling

France’s Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey celebrates after winning the 13th stage of the Tour de France, an individual time trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start and finish in Pau, France, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Thibault Camus/AP)

France’s Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey celebrates after winning the 13th stage of the Tour de France, an individual time trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start and finish in Pau, France, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Thibault Camus/AP)

By JOHN LEICESTER and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 8:16 p.m.

PAU, France — A question that first seemed pie-in-the-sky is growing in credibility with each additional ride that takes him toward Paris: Could Julian Alaphilippe carry the yellow jersey glued ever more firmly to his shoulders all the way to the Tour de France finish on the Champs-Elysees?

With the Tour’s toughest climbs looming from Saturday, Alaphilippe pretends not. But it’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe him. Having had no excuse to uncork champagne since it last had a Tour winner in 1985, France will soon need to start thinking about icing the bubbly if he keeps surprising everyone, even himself.

Inspired by his yellow jersey, Alaphilippe delivered the biggest shock so far in this Tour by holding off defending champion Geraint Thomas to win the only individual time-trial stage on Friday, extending his race lead and ratcheting up French hopes for a first homegrown champion since Bernard Hinault won his fifth title 34 years ago.

Roared on by crowds thunderously hammering on roadside barriers, and super-motivated on the 100th birthday of the iconic yellow shirt, Alaphilippe delivered a barnstorming performance on the tricky, hilly, turn-filled time-trial loop south of Pau, with spectacular views of the Pyrenees.

Having previously predicted that he’d lose time to Thomas, an expert in the race against the clock, Alaphilippe stunned even himself by emphatically relegating the Welshman into second place, 14 seconds slower — a surprising margin of victory in a discipline where riders train in wind tunnels and ride go-fast bikes in go-fast skinsuits to shave off time.

“It’s incredible,” Alaphilippe said, adding that his performance reduced members of his team to tears.

“I was transported by the maillot jaune.”

His second stage victory of this Tour — he also was victorious on Stage 3 — came 100 years to the day since the Tour first awarded a yellow jersey, to Frenchman Eugène Christophe on July 19, 1919. Stage 3 was also where Alaphilippe first took the race lead. He then lost it on Stage 6, got it back on Stage 8 and hasn’t let anyone else near it ever since.

But between Alaphilippe and Paris are two huge obstacles: The Pyreenees and the Alps, with a total of seven climbs to above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) still to come in the highest Tour in the race’s 116-year history. The first of those monsters is the Tourmalet on Saturday. Alaphilippe’s sizeable lead of 1 minute, 26 seconds over Thomas could melt like the Pyrenees’ last snows in the July heat if he cracks on the long uphill finish and, next week, in the Alps.

“There’s a long way to go and a lot of hard stages to come now,” Thomas said.

But Thomas, too, was among those stunned by Alaphilippe’s sustained power on the 27-kilometer (17-mile) time-trial route, where he was quickest through all the checkpoints and then rode explosively up the final climb to grow his winning margin.

“I didn’t really expect that,” Thomas said. “He’s obviously going incredibly well, so he’s certainly the favorite and the one to watch.”

Mindful of how quickly the Tour’s mountains can destroy podium hopes, Alaphilppe furiously sought to temper expectations, repeating that he is thinking only “day by day.”

“One mustn’t dream,” Alaphilippe said.

Given the doping-stained history of cycling and the Tour, Alaphilippe also immediately faced a question in his winner’s news conference about the believability of his performance, which he batted away, seemingly unruffled.

“If it creates suspicions, that’s the way it is,” he said. “I’m just riding my bike in the way I like.”

Having continued to confound expectations with his punchy riding and gritty determination to stay in yellow, Alaphilippe is converting others in the peloton to the idea that he could ride up the Champs-Elysees in the lead on July 28.

“He can surprise everybody,” said Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt, third on Stage 13 and 36 seconds slower than Alaphilippe.

Behind Thomas and Alaphilippe, there was significant movement in the overall standings among other riders also fighting to get on the podium.

Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherlands, fifth in Paris last year, vaulted to third overall. But his deficit to Alaphilippe grew to 2:12, having been just 1:27 off the lead before the French rider’s time-trial tour de force.

Thomas’ teammate, Egan Bernal, slipped from third to fifth overall, now 2:52 behind Alaphilippe. Having started the Tour in Belgium as equal co-leader with Bernal on their team, Thomas looks increasingly like the undisputed No. 1 at Ineos.

The no-holds-barred performance from Alaphilippe rewarded him for taking risks on the course that proved too difficult for some other riders.

Belgian Wout van Aert, a Tour rookie who won Stage 10, plowed into a roadside barrier and crashed in a right-hand curve close to the finish. He’d been one of the quickest riders on the course before hitting the deck. Medics treated him at the side of the road and then transported him away by ambulance. His team, Jumbo-Visma, said van Aert was conscious but out of the Tour with a flesh wound on his right upper leg.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Teuns wins Tour de France Stage 6, Ciccone takes race lead
Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title
Cool in Champagne: Alaphilippe wins sparkling Tour Stage 3
Undeterred by skeptical fans, Thomas takes Tour title
Thomas can taste Tour title with 1 big stage to go

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
19
Republican Women of Prescott Forum
FRI
19
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
19
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
20
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
20
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries