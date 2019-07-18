Teen Center supporters plan ‘launch party’ for campaign to renovate warehouse into new home

The Launch Pad Teen Center is “blasting off” on its efforts to offer every teen in the quad-city area a place to be who they are as they explore who they want to be as they grow and mature.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the center will kick off a two-year, $1.5 million capital fundraising campaign — “Can You See It?” — with a four-hour “launch party” to celebrate its new downtown warehouse space, which will be able to accommodate a wide variety of teen programs and ventures, including a teen-operated coffee shop.

Plans are to use all the money raised through the campaign to transform the now 3,000-square-foot, open-area warehouse at 420 6th St. into a 5,400-square-foot teen center adequate to house a tutoring lab, a stage for musical performances and exploration, an expanded art center, computer center and space where teens can mix and mingle together as they build relationships and life skills.

In the six years since it started, the Launch Pad has become known as a place where teens can explore a variety of interests, learn new skills, develop new hobbies, build new friendships and enrich their academic and social life with guidance from adults skilled in empowering youth to stretch their potential.

At the launch party, founder and Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt, along with staff, community partners and teen clients, will show off large-scale architectural renderings of the expanded facility. They will provide a digital presentation with informational texts about each area and the programs they will be able to offer in those spaces.

The center is now located in 1,100 square feet of rented space at Prescott College on Grove Avenue. The center’s third location serves about 200 teens a month. The expectation is the new space will more than double the number of teens that the center can serve over the course of a year.

Teens who attend the party will be able to sign up for tutoring and other service opportunities offered through the existing operation.

The festivities scheduled at the new facility from 2 to 6 p.m. will include live entertainment, a bounce house, face painting, community booths and tours and food choices from seven local food trucks, a center news release stated. The party also will provide a chance for Osterfelt and her staff and clients to give thanks to their loyal sponsors, including event and title sponsors Findlay Subaru, CRAF2M, Foothills Bank and Guild Mortgage, and generate new supporters.

Launch Pad leaders have continually hailed the support of so many community partners eager to assist in this new endeavor to benefit the youth of this area.

The Launch Pad leaders admit the renovation schedule that will dictate the opening date are something of a moving target, but the hope is to be able to move into the facility sometime in the 2019-2020 school year.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and younger. Tickets include a gift bag and a free non-alcoholic beverage. To buy tickets or gain more information, visit: https://give.classy.org/TheLaunchParty or contact the center at 928-632-2296.