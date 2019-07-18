OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stringfield Farm housing proposal in Prescott getting positive feedback
700-acre development still has hurdles to clear

Prescott City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott City Hall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 10:11 p.m.

Prospects of 1- and 2-acre designer homes on 700 acres of the Stringfield Farm with a connecting loop to complete the 55-mile Prescott Circle Trail earned favorable reviews Thursday morning.

The proposed development — located west of the Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Road intersection — that was shared with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission is still far from a done deal, though.

First, the Williamson Valley farm has to be annexed into the city. To make that happen, the Prescott City Council has to vote to buy a 400-foot strip of an 85-acre parcel of land the state offered to the highest bidder at auction. The City Council directed its planning staff to file an application.

That application has been filed, but no decision, or price tag, has been provided on the request, said Planning Manager George Worley. He said he could not speculate on the state’s timetable.

In addition to those procedural matters, this project falls under Proposition 400, a 2005 voter-approved measure that requires a 60-day public comment period and an approval by at least three-fourths of the seven-member council after the commission’s thorough review and recommendation.

Local developer Jeff Davis sees this project as a chance for the city to offer something that is no longer plentiful in town – high-end housing on spacious property with plenty of open space likely to attract corporate leaders and others able to invest finances and time into the community. He also sees it as a way to retain some of the key natural features and offer an added trail to a system that attracts area and out-of-town hikers, bicyclists and equestrians.

“It’s an incredible piece of property,” Davis said of the farm that incorporates vistas and features he expects to protect as part of the development he says will retain about 35 percent for open space. “There is a tremendous opportunity to create a product you don’t have in town right now … I think we can develop a product out here the city will be very proud of.”

Davis is well-aware there is still a lot of work to do before shovel hits dirt.

He is, though, starting to shop the concept to city leaders to garner a sense of what he might expect once he goes full speed ahead into a formal proposal that will provide all the nitty-gritty details. One of the attractions for annexing into the city is to take advantage of public water and sewer.

In December, Davis shared his vision with the City Council. Davis’ professional credits include Enchanted Canyon near Thumb Butte, the Prescott Lakes development, Forest Trails and the American Ranch subdivision.

As with many proposed residential developments, Davis proposes to build this in at least five phases – he talked of “building envelopes” that limited land disturbance - with all homes to be built with a focus on water conservation.

Commission members suggested the state would likely want to sell the “umbilical cord” strip to the city to enable annexation, as its purpose is to garner dollars to bolster the state’s educational system.

Several definitely liked the idea of adding the final mile to complete the Circle Trail.

From what Davis explained, member Ken Mabarak said, “I think it’s great.”

“I think you’re on to something,” agreed fellow member Mel Roop.

Davis assured council he is ready to go as soon as he gets the green light on what is now beyond his control.

“I think this is a win/win. I hope you do, too,” Davis concluded.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

700 acres of Stringfield Ranch eyed for large-lot subdivision
Arizona Eco Development submits revised Granite Dells application
Developer eyeing Dells-area project to hold open house May 8
Granite Dells developer proposes 255 acres of open space, including Point of Rocks
Trudeau: Grasping the issue of saving the Dells

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries