OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Several area blood drives offer opportunity to people to help those in need

As an incentive for donors, Vitalant is offering those who donate a chance to enter a contest to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition.

As an incentive for donors, Vitalant is offering those who donate a chance to enter a contest to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition.

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 9:30 p.m.

Related: American Red Cross issues urgent call for blood as nationwide shortage continues

Blood shortages across the state and nation have prompted calls for all eligible individuals to consider becoming a “hero” by making a donation that can save a life.

Donors of all types, especially type O, are wanted to answer a need during the summer months that have seen supplies fall.

In Yavapai County, Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is the sole provider of blood components for patients. In Arizona, Vitalant is the provider of blood for 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

As with the Red Cross, Vitalant saw blood supplies drop significantly over the July 4 holiday, and is striving to build back those resources. On Thursday, Vitalant had just a one-day supply of type O blood _ O positive and O negative are the two universal blood types – and their intention is to maintain a four-day supply, officials said.

In the coming months, area residents will have several opportunities to give blood through drives organized through both the American Red Cross and Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services).

Here is a listing of area blood drives and websites to make appointments:

American Red Cross drives:

Hampton Inn & Suites, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, on Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott, on Monday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frontier Village, 1781 E. Highway 69 Suite 51, on Friday, Aug. 9. No times listed.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority administration building, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr., Prescott Valley, Monday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services):

Chino Valley

Walgreens, 1020 N Highway 89, Wednesday, July 31, 1 to 5 p.m.

Prescott

Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Boulevard, Space 1048 by Claire’s, Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Thumb Butte Room, Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prescott Valley

Walmart, 3450 Glassford Hill Road, Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Road, Friday, July 26, 1 to 5 p.m.

As an incentive for donors, Vitalant is offering those who donate a chance to enter a contest to win a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition. Seven Phoenix Valley Volkswagen dealers have donated the car and partnered with Vitalant in the 10th annual campaign to help inspire people to donate blood in the summer months. Ten finalists will be selected to participate in the grand prize ceremony for the “Summer Drive to Save Lives” campaign.

For those who wish to make an appointment, visit the Vitalant website BloodHero.com or call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825) or visit the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Staff writer Nanci Hutson assisted in compiling the area blood drive information

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries