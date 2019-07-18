OFFERS
Senior Menus for the week of Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, 2019

Courier file photo

Courier file photo

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 4:19 p.m.

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 928-445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Chicken fajitas, black beans and rice, zucchini, tortilla, diced romaine and tomatoes, cantaloupe

Tuesday: Hawaiian haystacks, brown rice, cauliflower, bread, pineapple, pie day (dining room only)

Wednesday: Grilled chili and chicken casserole, Mexican rice, black beans and corn, romaine and tomatoes, citrus salad

Thursday: Oven-baked fish with tartar sauce, brussels sprouts, sweet potato fries, whole-wheat bread, grapes

Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, brown rice, butternut squash, peas, pears

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Chili-cheese dogs, salad bar, garden salad, steak fries, Mexi-corn, fruit and yogurt

Tuesday: Meat loaf, salad bar, mashed potatoes with beef gravy, steamed vegetables, fluffy fruit pie

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, salad bar, stewed tomatoes, fruit, compote, muffin

Thursday: Honey baked ham, salad bar, cranberry salad, corn bread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, brownie

Friday: Lemon pepper fish on rice, coleslaw, salad bar, California vegetables, fruit cobbler, ice cream

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 928-636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Pepper steak peppers and onions, herbed rice, Capri blend vegetables, pistachio pudding

Tuesday: Cheese ravioli, green salad, steamed spinach, garlic bread, berries and cream

Wednesday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, cauliflower, bread pudding

Thursday: Chicken strips, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, peach cobbler

Friday: Cheese enchiladas, pinto beans, shredded romaine, tomatoes Mexicali corn w/peppers, apricots

