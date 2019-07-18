OFFERS
American Red Cross issues urgent call for blood as nationwide shortage continues
All types needed during nationwide shortage

Karen Robinson, a Chandler resident, volunteered for the American Red Cross in high school because she was ineligible to donate blood, but earlier this month she was proud to be able to give blood and support her daughter’s friend who has been affected by the blood shortage. (Amanda Slee/Cronkite News)

By Cronkite News
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 10:26 p.m.

Related: Several area blood drives offer opportunity to people to help those in need

PHOENIX — The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for help to address a shortage of blood across the country.

The organization, which generally keeps a five-day supply of all blood types on hand, has less than a three-day supply of types A and B blood and less than a two-day supply of type O.

There were about 450 fewer blood drives earlier this month because of the Fourth of July holiday, which resulted in 17,000 fewer donations than what is needed for patients in a week, the Red Cross said.

The emergency call is for all blood types.

“In the summertime, that is where we see the supply is low and the demand of course always remains high, if not higher in the summer time because of accidents,” said Colin Williams, who handles regional communications for the Red Cross in Arizona, New Mexico and the El Paso region.

The shortage has a number of causes. Blood drives get canceled due to bad weather, and schools, which host blood drives during the academic year, are out for the summer.

“What happens is all these banks are being affected by the same weather conditions … the earthquakes out in California affect how much blood can be collected out there,” Williams said.

The Red Cross, which collects about 40% of the nation’s blood, depends on businesses and schools to set up blood drives.

Karen Robinson of Chandler donated earlier this month, and said she understands the importance of giving blood.

“My daughter has a friend who has an autoimmune issue,” Robinson said. “She has to have IV therapy every three weeks … and they recently encountered a shortage of the plasma that she needed.”

Now through July 31, the American Red Cross has scheduled blood donation opportunities across the area. Williams said all blood types are needed, including O, which is the most versatile of all types.

“Absent of knowing a person’s blood type during an accident, let’s say they’re unconscious or incapacitated, the ability to use that type O blood … is vitally important,” he said.

The American Red Cross last month launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage people to donate whole blood and platelets during the summer, when shortages typically occur. The letters A, B, and O, which designate the main blood groups, disappeared from various name brands. The goal was to show what happens when blood is missing during shortages.

Blood donations, despite the campaign, fell short, according to the Red Cross, with about 24,000 fewer donations across the U.S. than needed.

For more information about giving blood and the Red Cross, visit redcross.org, or call the regional office in Phoenix at 602-336-6660.

