P&Z Commission opposes subdivision expansion over traffic worries

Photo by Nanci Hutson.

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 10:16 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 18, 2019 11:06 PM

The Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday morning twice voted against the addition of 41 homes to an existing subdivision off Willow Creek Road near the Antelope Hills golf courses.

Members of the board assured they are not opposed to the subdivision, much of which is now under construction, but they are concerned about safety on the widened road close to a new traffic circle that soon will be generating even more drivers from the approved Deep Well Ranch housing projects.

Antelope Crossings, now known as Saddlewood at Deep Well Ranch, was asking to revise its plat to allow for 41 more homes in phase 4 and 5 of the now 296-lot subdivision. The subdivision now has three entrances; the southern and northern ones are right-turn entrance and exit only. City Planning Manager George Worley said the traffic impact on the already heavy-volume road would be negligible.

Even though the members seemed aware that this parcel is better slated for houses than commercial use, as was the previous plan, several still were disturbed that the traffic on the road is unsafe. The commission members wanted to send a clear message to the City Council that they want to consider ways to improve safety on that stretch of Willow Creek Road.

Member Ken Mabarak said he thinks the city needs to buy some of the vacant land around the road so as to reroute what is a dangerous curve. Chairman George Sheats and member Ted Gambogi both advised their fellow members that the Willow Creek Road traffic issue is not part of this approval. Neither thought concerns about the road should be part of the subdivision expansion debate.

Worley said a road redesign can be accomplished with land that is available on the other side. But he said it would take considerable time and need not interfere with this subdivision request.

Mabarak and member George Lee both said they want to push the council to find a solution on the road before they agree to add more homes.

The first vote was denied 4-2; the second was 3-3, still a denial. Worley will forward the recommendation to the council with an explanation about the road safety concerns.

In other business, the commission approved new signs for the much-enlarged Potter’s House church at the intersection of Highway 89 and Highway 89 A.

With the new auditorium expected to seat up to 3,000 people, commission members and staff found the signs to be suitable for size and location. There are signs both on the north and west sides.

There was some talk about considering special zoning uses for churches, as they once were intended for small neighborhood facilities but now are relied on for even such mega churches as this one.

“But I think the signs are beautiful,” Mabarak said.

