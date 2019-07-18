Prescott Valley Police to hold physical test for lateral recruits on Aug. 3
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) will be conducting a lateral police officers physical test at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, for current or past certified police officers who wish to work for the PVPD.
After the physical test, applicants who pass will be invited to an oral board interview the following Monday or Tuesday.
To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application and attach a completed Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) packet. To do so, take the following steps:
Download and complete the AZPOST packet, which can be found at bit.ly/2xTpFSs. Then apply online at www.pvaz.net/229/employment and attach your AZPOST Packet to your online application.
For assistance with your application or if you have questions, call 928-772-5164.
For interested applicants for police recruit, the department will be providing information on when the next testing process will be held in the near future.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
