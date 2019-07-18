OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Flyers’ Fisher sisters soar at Region 10 Championship
Junior Olympics

Mia Fisher, left, and younger sister Lyla Fisher of the Prescott Flyers show off their medals after competing at the USATF Region 10 Championships for the Junior Olympics from July 4-7 at Mesa Community College. (Derek Fisher/Courtesy)

Mia Fisher, left, and younger sister Lyla Fisher of the Prescott Flyers show off their medals after competing at the USATF Region 10 Championships for the Junior Olympics from July 4-7 at Mesa Community College. (Derek Fisher/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 11:20 p.m.

MESA — Mia and Lyla Fisher, members of the Prescott Flyers, have once again succeeded with flying colors as both athletes placed within the top five in their respective events at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Region 10 Championships in Mesa from July 5-6.

Fresh off of winning first place in the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championship on June 16, Mia, 11, was just as impressive in the Region 10 Championships, a region that includes state qualifiers from Arizona, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. She placed second in the 11-12 girls pentathlon and third in the individual high jump event, qualify her for the USATF National Championships in Sacramento, Calif. from July 22-28.

In the pentathlon, Mia was outstanding as she not only set a new personal record in each event, but was also the only competitor to finish within the top three every time. She finished second in the 800m run (2:51.38), third in the 80m hurdles (16.32), first in high jump (1.30m), third in long jump (04.06m) and second in shot put (7.18m). In the individual high jump, Mia fell to a 1.20m clearance, but it was still good enough to earn her national qualifying spot.

Lyla, 8, would follow in her sister’s footsteps as she cleared the bar at .95m, earning her a fifth-place finish in the 8-10 individual high jump event to qualify her for the national championship. She also placed fifth in the 8-10 triathlon, finishing fifth in each event, including the high jump (.90m), 200m dash (38.71a) and shot put (3.06m).

Both sisters will be competing at the USATF National Championships in Sacramento, which begins on Monday, July 22, and will last through Sunday, July 28.

PRESCOTT FLYERS

Prescott Flyers is a new USA Track & Field club in the Prescott area that is run and coached by Mia’s and Lyla’s father Derek Fisher, a former junior Olympian himself. The family moved to Prescott from New Mexico about a year ago as the sisters are the club’s only members thus far.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries