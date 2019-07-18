Prescott Flyers’ Fisher sisters soar at Region 10 Championship

MESA — Mia and Lyla Fisher, members of the Prescott Flyers, have once again succeeded with flying colors as both athletes placed within the top five in their respective events at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Region 10 Championships in Mesa from July 5-6.

Fresh off of winning first place in the high jump event at the Arizona Junior Olympic Championship on June 16, Mia, 11, was just as impressive in the Region 10 Championships, a region that includes state qualifiers from Arizona, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. She placed second in the 11-12 girls pentathlon and third in the individual high jump event, qualify her for the USATF National Championships in Sacramento, Calif. from July 22-28.

In the pentathlon, Mia was outstanding as she not only set a new personal record in each event, but was also the only competitor to finish within the top three every time. She finished second in the 800m run (2:51.38), third in the 80m hurdles (16.32), first in high jump (1.30m), third in long jump (04.06m) and second in shot put (7.18m). In the individual high jump, Mia fell to a 1.20m clearance, but it was still good enough to earn her national qualifying spot.

Lyla, 8, would follow in her sister’s footsteps as she cleared the bar at .95m, earning her a fifth-place finish in the 8-10 individual high jump event to qualify her for the national championship. She also placed fifth in the 8-10 triathlon, finishing fifth in each event, including the high jump (.90m), 200m dash (38.71a) and shot put (3.06m).

Both sisters will be competing at the USATF National Championships in Sacramento, which begins on Monday, July 22, and will last through Sunday, July 28.

PRESCOTT FLYERS

Prescott Flyers is a new USA Track & Field club in the Prescott area that is run and coached by Mia’s and Lyla’s father Derek Fisher, a former junior Olympian himself. The family moved to Prescott from New Mexico about a year ago as the sisters are the club’s only members thus far.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.