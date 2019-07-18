Prescott Farmers Market Saturday, July 20
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 5 a.m.
The Prescott Summer Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., parking lot D in Prescott every Saturday through October 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market. Free to attend for all ages.
More information at prescottfarmersmarket.org
