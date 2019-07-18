OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Oscar Mayer Opens the Wienermobile for Overnight Stays on Airbnb

Live in a hot dog – by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb. (Oscar Mayer via Twitter)

Live in a hot dog – by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb. (Oscar Mayer via Twitter)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 11:13 a.m.

by Oscar Mayer

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day on July 17, Oscar Mayer gave hot dog fans the opportunity to eat hot dogs, dream of hot dogs and yes, live in a hot dog – by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb.

And because nothing screams summertime more than hot dogs and music festivals, the 27 foot-long hot dog on wheels will be available during one of Chicago’s busiest festival weekends from August 1-4.

“At Oscar Mayer, we’re passionate about giving our fans the highest quality, best tasting hot dogs out there,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing for Oscar Mayer. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb.”

Beginning July 24, fans will be able to request to book the Wienermobile for a one-night stay on August 1, 2 or 3 by visiting www.airbnb.com/wienermobile. Each overnight is priced at $136 a night (plus taxes and fees), inspired by the number of years Oscar Mayer has been delivering hot dogs and smiles. Reservation opportunities will roll out throughout the day, so hot dog lovers need to keep their eyes on the listing for the chance to submit their request to stay on their desired date.

Hosted by the official drivers of the Wienermobile – Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers AlexanDog and Jake N’ Bacon – guests will relish in everything the vehicle has to offer, including a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. Given the cozy space is only big enough for two, it’s best if guests can at least agree on most things, like the fact that a hot dog is a sandwich.

Upon arrival, each guest will receive a welcome package with all the hot dog-inspired attire they could want — from hot dog sunglasses and fanny packs to a wiener onesie for a good night’s sleep.

To celebrate the first-of-its-kind offering, Oscar Mayer and Airbnb will collectively donate $5,000 to Rise Against Hunger, in support of the organization’s mission to end hunger by 2030.

For more information on how to book the iconic Wienermobile, visit www.airbnb.com/wienermobile. For more information on the Wienermobile itself, check out the website and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
Boom! Luxury converted nuclear missile silo lists on Airbnb
We have a wiener! Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title
Diet? No way! It's better we should graze all day
Little things matter when preparing vacation rental

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries