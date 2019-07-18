Oscar Mayer Opens the Wienermobile for Overnight Stays on Airbnb

You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite 🌭 on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on @Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the @Wienermobile! 👏 https://t.co/wZEyAULdk5 pic.twitter.com/EkfZBAfoiz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) July 17, 2019 by Oscar Mayer

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day on July 17, Oscar Mayer gave hot dog fans the opportunity to eat hot dogs, dream of hot dogs and yes, live in a hot dog – by listing the Wienermobile on Airbnb.

And because nothing screams summertime more than hot dogs and music festivals, the 27 foot-long hot dog on wheels will be available during one of Chicago’s busiest festival weekends from August 1-4.

“At Oscar Mayer, we’re passionate about giving our fans the highest quality, best tasting hot dogs out there,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing for Oscar Mayer. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than to give hot dog fans what they’ve been craving: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay inside the most iconic hot dog out there by making it available to book on Airbnb.”

Beginning July 24, fans will be able to request to book the Wienermobile for a one-night stay on August 1, 2 or 3 by visiting www.airbnb.com/wienermobile. Each overnight is priced at $136 a night (plus taxes and fees), inspired by the number of years Oscar Mayer has been delivering hot dogs and smiles. Reservation opportunities will roll out throughout the day, so hot dog lovers need to keep their eyes on the listing for the chance to submit their request to stay on their desired date.

Hosted by the official drivers of the Wienermobile – Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers AlexanDog and Jake N’ Bacon – guests will relish in everything the vehicle has to offer, including a mini fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style hot dog essentials, an Oscar Mayer roller grill to take home, an outdoor space for comfortable hot dog eating and a custom Wienermobile art piece by local artist Laura Kiro. Given the cozy space is only big enough for two, it’s best if guests can at least agree on most things, like the fact that a hot dog is a sandwich.

Upon arrival, each guest will receive a welcome package with all the hot dog-inspired attire they could want — from hot dog sunglasses and fanny packs to a wiener onesie for a good night’s sleep.

To celebrate the first-of-its-kind offering, Oscar Mayer and Airbnb will collectively donate $5,000 to Rise Against Hunger, in support of the organization’s mission to end hunger by 2030.

For more information on how to book the iconic Wienermobile, visit www.airbnb.com/wienermobile. For more information on the Wienermobile itself, check out the website and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.