Music: Salute Paul Simon at the Elks

“Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon,” is fronted by guitar-playing singer and lifelong Simon fan Chach Snook.

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Khris Dodge Entertainment is bringing a salute to Paul Simon and his seven decades worth of songs and music to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center this weekend.

Called “Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon,” the show is fronted by guitar-playing singer and lifelong Simon fan Chach Snook, according to a news release from Courtney Dodge.

“I remember vividly when ‘Graceland’ came out,” Snook said in the release, calling to attention Simon’s 1985 album. “You Can Call Me Al’ was my favorite song when the album first debuted because the video was all over the place. The more I listened to the album though, the more I focused on the lyric and the harmonies. That led to finding his other work, and then I discovered that he wrote the majority of the music during his time with Garfunkel. Paul Simon’s lyrics are clever and poetic. As a songwriter, he exemplifies those better than anyone I can identify.”

The Saturday, July 20, show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the show. The show will feature many of the songs from “Graceland” as well as many other of Simon’s classics including “American Tune,” “Mother & Child Reunion,” “Late in the Evening” and Celia.” There will also be an homage to Simon & Garfunkel.

Chach takes the stage with an ensemble of singers and musicians, including Jeremy Vega, who has performed with Snook in multiple shows and musicals, though this is the first time Snook has had the opportunity to see and hear Vega use his percussion chops on stage.

Khris Dodge, creator of the show and music arranger, said in the release that since “Graceland” is so percussion-heavy, he needed people that could pull double duty, and Vega is unique because he’s a trained percussionist and vocalist.

“He knows proper technique for playing the djembe, (repinique) and other specialized percussion instruments and his voice lends the right tambour to the harmonies,” Dodge said.

Snook’s wife, Jodi Snook, is part of the show as well, providing backup support and taking Linda Ronstadt’s part in “Under African Skies.” Snook said he’s excited about performing that song with her. The two of them have been practicing in the car over the summer as they drive to Northern California and back, he said.

For more information about “Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon,” visit www.prescottelkstheater.com or www.khrisdodgeentertainment.com.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

