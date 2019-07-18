Meals on Wheels delivers blankets for dogs
A lot can happen when two Red Hat Groups sit down for lunch together.
Wanda Holcomb mentioned she used to make dog blankets for small and medium dogs, but she quit doing it.
During the course of conversation, she learned that Mayer Meals on Wheels delivered to about 90 people daily, and her first question was, “How many have dogs and what size?”
Wanda said she would get busy making more blankets if Mayer Meals on Wheels could provide a count of how many of each size was needed. Since the driving volunteers are stretched in Mayer, it took a couple of weeks for each route to get a count and get the number back to the office.
But Wanda had been busy, and she had a batch ready to go.
The dog blankets were delivered to Mayer Meals on Wheels, and the volunteer drivers put their blanket count in their vehicles along with the meals and began their delivery. Needless to say, there were many happy pet owners getting the blankets, not to mention the happy pets with a new soft place to lie down.
The recipients of the blankets wish to thank Wanda for her diligence in making sure each pet on the route had a blanket. Mayer Meals on Wheels also wants to thank Wanda for her support of this invaluable program.
