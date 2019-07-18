OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Meals on Wheels delivers blankets for dogs

Happy pet owners and their dogs after receiving blankets. (Courtesy)

Happy pet owners and their dogs after receiving blankets. (Courtesy)

By Pat Williamson
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 5:55 p.m.

A lot can happen when two Red Hat Groups sit down for lunch together.

Wanda Holcomb mentioned she used to make dog blankets for small and medium dogs, but she quit doing it.

During the course of conversation, she learned that Mayer Meals on Wheels delivered to about 90 people daily, and her first question was, “How many have dogs and what size?”

Wanda said she would get busy making more blankets if Mayer Meals on Wheels could provide a count of how many of each size was needed. Since the driving volunteers are stretched in Mayer, it took a couple of weeks for each route to get a count and get the number back to the office.

But Wanda had been busy, and she had a batch ready to go.

The dog blankets were delivered to Mayer Meals on Wheels, and the volunteer drivers put their blanket count in their vehicles along with the meals and began their delivery. Needless to say, there were many happy pet owners getting the blankets, not to mention the happy pets with a new soft place to lie down.

The recipients of the blankets wish to thank Wanda for her diligence in making sure each pet on the route had a blanket. Mayer Meals on Wheels also wants to thank Wanda for her support of this invaluable program.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grant helps feed pets of Meals on Wheels homebound clients
Dignitaries deliver meals during nationwide March for Meals
IT'S MEAL TIME: Locals benefit from food delivery program
<I>Serving up more than a hot meal</I><BR>Meals on Wheels programs provide food, human contact to elderly
Mayer organization gears up for annual March for Meals March 20

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries