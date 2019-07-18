Main Event: Gary Allan, Harlem Globetrotters coming up at Findlay Toyota Center

There’s no shortage of entertainment expected at the Findlay Toyota Center in the coming months, starting with a performance by country music star Gary Allan next week.

“We are very excited to have Gary Allan here at the Findlay Toyota Center,” Spectra Marketing Manager for the venue said in a news release. “Our Spectra team has been working hard to bring high-quality entertainment to the quad cities, and after having two events sold out last year, we are on our way to getting even more.”

Performing Friday, July 26, as part of his 2019 North American Tour, Allan has become a force on the country music scene during his career, which has spanned more than two decades, yet he has remained true to his artistic voice. His allure of a modern-day outlaw combined with smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances have won many over. With five No. 1 hits at country radio and 14 Top 10 hits, Allan’s most recent album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 for the first time in his career, made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album Chart and includes the single “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain” which is his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $37.25 and are available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Even more entertainment is set for August, including the return of the Harlem Globetrotters Thursday, Aug. 22, coming as part of their Fan Powered World Tour.

With a roster featuring stars like Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher, Cheese Chisolm, TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green, the game will have more than 20 opportunities before, during and after the event for fans to directly interact with them, according to another news release from Anderson.

Before the game, fans can get a ticket to the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event: Magic Pass, which gives fans access to the stars, an opportunity to learn trucks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. Fans also can participate in a free autograph session after the game.

“An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is an interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball-toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media,” the release states. “Also back by popular demand, fans will get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an amazing acrobatic trampoline dunk team that will defy gravity during breaks in the game action.”

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters start at $28.50 with Magic Pass being $15 per pass, available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. The doors open at 5 p.m. for Magic Pass holders and 6 p.m. for regular ticket holders. The Magic Pass event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m.

Lovers of Queen will want to check out “We Will Rock You,” a Queen-inspired musical coming in October produced by Annerin Theatricals that has more than two dozen of the band’s hits. It tells quirky, eccentric and heartfelt stories of revolutionaries Galileo and Scaramouche who are on a quest to save rock ‘n’ roll in a post-apocalyptic world without musical instruments and where rock ‘n’ roll has died, according to another news release from Anderson. They join a group of societal outcasts called the Bohemians who fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock ‘n’ roll, taking back the planet from the all-powerful Globalsoft led by the Killer Queen.

“This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London,” Annerin Theatricals President Jeff Parry said in the release. “My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”

The musical begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Tickets start at $50.50, with a $206.65 VIP package that includes seating in the first four rows, a commemorative ticket cast member meet-and-greet and exclusive merchandise, available at the Findlay Toyota Center box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or onlne at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 2301 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley. For more information about these or other events at the arena, visit www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.