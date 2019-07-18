Letter: Tolerance
Editor:
Is it true tolerance is a virtue? Well, tolerance requires differing viewpoints. We can’t be “tolerant” of ideas we like or if only one view is allowed.
When we prohibit other beliefs, the result is intolerance, even fascism. Antifa and similar groups attempt to squelch all views but theirs. That’s the opposite of anti-fascism.
The Rev. Martin Luther King and Simone de Beauvoir crusaded for views contrary to American standards of the time. While there was violence, the true transformation came from discussion, analysis and acceptance of those ideas. America’s mind was changed. Nice example to follow, don’t you think?
But, America’s marketplace of ideas is becoming less tolerant — less willing to discuss beliefs. I’m sure you’ve heard “old white men are ruining America” in political speeches and commentaries. I have. That statement is racist, ageist, sexist and intolerant. But, no one seems to hear. Imagine if a politician or talking head were to say the equally intolerant, “young black women are ruining America.” Intolerance has become acceptable, and few are noticing.
When speakers like Ben Shapiro visit university campuses, students “valiantly arise to prevent intolerant views from being expressed.” They’re intolerant of intolerance? Funny, huh?
So, how do you and I react to someone who disagrees with us? Are we tolerant of what they have to say? Or, are we generating a lot of heat with very little light? Let’s look closer to home. The problem may be us.
Mike Bellsmith
Dewey
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
18
|
AMVETS Post 3
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...