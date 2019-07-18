OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Tolerance

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 9:40 p.m.

Editor:

Is it true tolerance is a virtue? Well, tolerance requires differing viewpoints. We can’t be “tolerant” of ideas we like or if only one view is allowed.

When we prohibit other beliefs, the result is intolerance, even fascism. Antifa and similar groups attempt to squelch all views but theirs. That’s the opposite of anti-fascism.

The Rev. Martin Luther King and Simone de Beauvoir crusaded for views contrary to American standards of the time. While there was violence, the true transformation came from discussion, analysis and acceptance of those ideas. America’s mind was changed. Nice example to follow, don’t you think?

But, America’s marketplace of ideas is becoming less tolerant — less willing to discuss beliefs. I’m sure you’ve heard “old white men are ruining America” in political speeches and commentaries. I have. That statement is racist, ageist, sexist and intolerant. But, no one seems to hear. Imagine if a politician or talking head were to say the equally intolerant, “young black women are ruining America.” Intolerance has become acceptable, and few are noticing.

When speakers like Ben Shapiro visit university campuses, students “valiantly arise to prevent intolerant views from being expressed.” They’re intolerant of intolerance? Funny, huh?

So, how do you and I react to someone who disagrees with us? Are we tolerant of what they have to say? Or, are we generating a lot of heat with very little light? Let’s look closer to home. The problem may be us.

Mike Bellsmith

Dewey

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Racism has no place in modern society
Column: Disagree, but please keep it civil
Stereotypes interfere with real debates
Stereotypes interfere with real debates
<b><center>Letters to the Editor</b></center>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries