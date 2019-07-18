Fatal crash closes Iron Springs Road at Skyline Drive

The Prescott Fire Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are handling a fatal accident that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Iron Springs Road and Skyline Drive.



Initial reports indicate a compact SUV crashed into a semi-trailer. The driver of the SUV, an elderly woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle and reportedly died at the scene.

Iron Springs Road has been closed in both directions while first responders clear debris and investigate the crash.

Watch the Courier for updates.