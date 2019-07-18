Historic Prescott Walking Tours July 19, 20, 21
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 3:41 p.m.
Come learn about the historic past of Prescott, Arizona. Walking tours are at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. in Prescott at 10 a.m. most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tours are approximately 90 minutes and are free. It is suggested you call ahead to confirm tours and that you arrive early. Tours will leave promptly at 10 a.m.
For more information visit www.prescott.org or call 928-445-2000
