Goodyear walk-off spells curtains on PV All-Stars’ season
Little League

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 11:18 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — The Prescott Valley 11U All-Stars suffered a major heartbreak Thursday night when they fell to Goodyear 12-11 on a walk-off in eight innings during a loser’s-bracket game of the state tournament in Flagstaff.

This loss eliminated Prescott Valley from the tournament and ended their 2019 All-Star campaign. Nevertheless, the team did not go down without a fight as they took a formidable Goodyear side to extra innings.

The first half of the game saw a steady offensive effort from Prescott Valley as they scored one run in each of the first four innings. However, Goodyear notched three runs in the third inning to keep themselves within striking distance. In fifth inning, Prescott Valley seemed to be well on their way to victory as they erupted for six runs to make it a 10-3 game by the middle of the frame.

Goodyear then responded with seven runs of their own over the next two innings to force extra innings. After a scoreless seventh inning, PV regained a one-run lead in the eight, but it was to no avail. Goodyear would get a walk-off hit in their half of the frame to advance to the next round and eliminate Prescott Valley from the tournament.

Nine Prescott Valley players each had at least one hit in the game. Matix Dunn and Trevor Field led the way by registering three hits each out of four and five at-bats, respectively.

Prescott Valley put together a magical run in the District 10 tournament a couple weeks back, getting sent down to the loser’s bracket but worked their way to the championship and defeated Prescott twice to claim the crown. In their state tournament opener, PV came up short 7-4 against Chandler National North on Monday but rebounded by edging Mohave Valley 8-7 on Wednesday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

