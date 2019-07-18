OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At a Glance: Summa Totius to perform at Elks Theatre

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 9:06 p.m.

Summa Totius is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a 7 p.m. performance next weekend.

The band is made up of Drew Hall, Anton Teschner, Gigi Gonaway and Mahlon Hawk blending their individual styles and talents into one sound, and the name, Latin for “the sum of all parts” was chosen to reflect on their musical experiences and influences coming together.

Tickets for the Saturday, July 27, show are $18 for adults, $22 for VIP and $30 for opera box seats, and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

See a comic look at Erma Bombeck

“Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” starring Cathy Dresbach is coming to the Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too for a six-weekend engagement starting this weekend.

A look at one of America’s most beloved voices, who reassured us that the world might be crazy but we can have most of it covered if we look at it and laugh, the one-woman show leads audiences through Bombeck’s years lampooning life in the suburbs and takes them from her troubled childhood through her rise to fame.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, July 19-20, Friday through Saturday, July 26-27, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 2-3, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 16-17 and Friday through Saturday, Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, July 20-21, Saturday through Sunday, July 27-28, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 10-11, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 17-18 and Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 24-25.

Tickets are $20 and available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. and Stage Too is in the alley behind the theater.

See more concerts

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more live entertainment at the courthouse plaza presented by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

Scandalous Hands performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 and Steve Annibale takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Prescott Sings! also is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

There’s Movies at the Elks too, featuring “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

At a Glance: Summa Totius plays Cinco de Mayo
Summa Totius holds CD release party on Sunday
At A Glance: Tattoo Fest comes to Prescott, July 5-7
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of April 8
Prescott Jazz Summit All-Star Big Band christens 26th season at YCPAC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries