At a Glance: Summa Totius to perform at Elks Theatre
Summa Totius is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a 7 p.m. performance next weekend.
The band is made up of Drew Hall, Anton Teschner, Gigi Gonaway and Mahlon Hawk blending their individual styles and talents into one sound, and the name, Latin for “the sum of all parts” was chosen to reflect on their musical experiences and influences coming together.
Tickets for the Saturday, July 27, show are $18 for adults, $22 for VIP and $30 for opera box seats, and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.
See a comic look at Erma Bombeck
“Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” starring Cathy Dresbach is coming to the Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too for a six-weekend engagement starting this weekend.
A look at one of America’s most beloved voices, who reassured us that the world might be crazy but we can have most of it covered if we look at it and laugh, the one-woman show leads audiences through Bombeck’s years lampooning life in the suburbs and takes them from her troubled childhood through her rise to fame.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, July 19-20, Friday through Saturday, July 26-27, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 2-3, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 16-17 and Friday through Saturday, Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, July 20-21, Saturday through Sunday, July 27-28, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 10-11, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 17-18 and Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 24-25.
Tickets are $20 and available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. and Stage Too is in the alley behind the theater.
See more concerts
The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more live entertainment at the courthouse plaza presented by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
Scandalous Hands performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 and Steve Annibale takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Prescott Sings! also is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
There’s Movies at the Elks too, featuring “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.
For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
18
|
AMVETS Post 3
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...