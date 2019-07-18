At a Glance: Summa Totius to perform at Elks Theatre

Summa Totius is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a 7 p.m. performance next weekend.

The band is made up of Drew Hall, Anton Teschner, Gigi Gonaway and Mahlon Hawk blending their individual styles and talents into one sound, and the name, Latin for “the sum of all parts” was chosen to reflect on their musical experiences and influences coming together.

Tickets for the Saturday, July 27, show are $18 for adults, $22 for VIP and $30 for opera box seats, and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

See a comic look at Erma Bombeck

“Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” starring Cathy Dresbach is coming to the Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too for a six-weekend engagement starting this weekend.

A look at one of America’s most beloved voices, who reassured us that the world might be crazy but we can have most of it covered if we look at it and laugh, the one-woman show leads audiences through Bombeck’s years lampooning life in the suburbs and takes them from her troubled childhood through her rise to fame.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, July 19-20, Friday through Saturday, July 26-27, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 2-3, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 9-10, Friday through Saturday, Aug. 16-17 and Friday through Saturday, Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, July 20-21, Saturday through Sunday, July 27-28, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 3-4, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 10-11, Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 17-18 and Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 24-25.

Tickets are $20 and available online at www.pca-az.net. Prescott Center for the Arts is located at 208 N. Marina St. and Stage Too is in the alley behind the theater.

See more concerts

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues with more live entertainment at the courthouse plaza presented by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.

Scandalous Hands performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 and Steve Annibale takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Prescott Sings! also is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25.

There’s Movies at the Elks too, featuring “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.