OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gardeners, let’s praise the hoe

This photo shows garden hoes. The winged weeder, right, and the wire hoe are two of a few styles that are a pleasure to use as their sharp edges run along just beneath the surface of the ground. (Lee Reich via AP)

This photo shows garden hoes. The winged weeder, right, and the wire hoe are two of a few styles that are a pleasure to use as their sharp edges run along just beneath the surface of the ground. (Lee Reich via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 7:57 p.m.

Hopefully, I’ve caught you in time, before your weeds have grown lusty. I want you to consider the much maligned hoe.

Wait! Don’t stop reading. I know hoeing is the activity that (perhaps because they had to do it when they were young) makes too many adults give up gardening altogether. Hoeing was undoubtedly in Charles Dudley Warner’s mind when he wrote, over a hundred years ago in “My Summer in the Garden,” that what a gardener needs is “a cast-iron back with a hinge in it.”

The bad rap that hoeing has among many people comes from using the wrong hoe, the wrong way, at the wrong time. In fact, hoeing can be a pleasant activity that does a better job of weed control than a tiller.

FOR CONCRETE

The garden hoe that most people have hanging in their garages, and generally do not use, has a heavy rectangular blade that is roughly 6 inches square and is mounted roughly perpendicularly to the handle. I also own one of these, but I do use mine — only for mixing concrete, a job for which this hoe is ideally suited.

BETTER HOES

To keep the garden weeded and the soil surface loose enough to let rainwater seep in, you want a more delicate hoe. These would have small, sharp blades that are parallel to the soil surface when you grip the handle in a comfortable, upright stance. They are relative newcomers to the garden scene, and include the scuffle hoe, colinear hoe, diamond hoe and the winged weeder. None of these requires a chopping motion or a cast-iron, hinged back.

Newer on the scene is the “wire weeder.” This one works best in loose soil that has been weeded by hand or hoed regularly. Under these conditions, the wire weeder is a joy to use.

USE THEM CORRECTLY

Using hoes is so easy because you’re not moving a lot of soil. You’re cutting a slice just below the surface, and doing so with a sharp blade or a wire.

Not disrupting the soil also has future benefits. It leaves the roots of nearby garden plants unscathed.

Timing is important. You must hoe before weeds grow too lusty.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

For ‘weedless gardening’ next spring, begin now
Much to consider when choosing mulch
Aspen trees and that picture-perfect lawn
Column: Easy steps to a picture perfect lawn
Why, what and where to compost? A look at the basics

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries