Flores: How to water your own grass

Often, the grass seems greener on the other side of the fence. Whether it’s figuratively or literally, feeling as though someone else is more successful than you or having a better day than you, no matter how “enlightened” you may be, can create jealousy. It can also introduce you to a valuable lesson:

When we lived in our two-bedroom, tiny apartment with our first baby, I was often agitated with the lack of space and light. On daily walks I would become wistful — wanting a house of our own, drooling over other people’s gardens, however shabby. After a couple of years of wishing we had more space to grow our own herbs, and with my distaste of our situation growing, I finally prayed desperately for some guidance. The message was that “enough was enough.” I was driving myself and my husband crazy with envy and the feelings of inadequacy.

In a “fed-up fit,” I cleaned our tiny apartment threshold, cleared out the spiders and cleaned the cement. I went to the garden store and bought mint, a small container and organic potting soil. It was time to stop waiting for the day when we would move to have the things we wanted; instead, it was time to make some greenery happen where we were. Even if it wasn’t my “ideal” space.

Ironically, a month later we moved into a house.

From a small apartment, with hardly any windows to a three-bedroom house, full of windows and a basement, we felt like kings. Aside from much more breathing room, we inherited one grassy, almost dead lawn and three dying rose bushes.

The previous family not only had four wonderful children, but also one energetic chocolate Lab. This dog loved “her” kids; however, try as our neighbors did (many times a year) to have a pretty front yard, “Coco the Lab” was intent on keeping it a “dirt palace.” Over the 12 years they lived here, the yard fell into disarray. The dirt became hard-packed, the plants shriveled, and because there was no positive energy or attention being put into it by the family who lived there before, the garden became distraught.

Just before we moved in, the landlord, in efforts to make the property look more attractive, put down fresh grass. Unfortunately, years of being an abused garden meant the grass was having trouble taking root. When we saw this happening, we remembered plants are like people, emotional; plants NEED encouragement, love, energy and coaxing. As much as water and sunshine feed your plants, you’ve got to treat your plants with respect and compassion for them to grow.

The first order of garden business was to open some verbal and non-verbal dialogue. Throughout the days as we moved in, we started talking to our grass, the dead rose bushes, clearing out the cobwebs, trimming dead branches, whispering, listening and watering. Overnight there was a massive, positive change. Within days the roses started blooming, and out of dead, gray limbs shot green, vibrant new tendrils. The grass took firm root and became “wooly.” All variations of toadstools came popping up as well! At night we could almost hear it growing, sighing in the hot summer evening.

The lesson is this: When I started concentrating on the blessings of our own “concrete garden,” profound change happened. Acceptance and being grateful, making the best of reality and letting go of envy in the process, meant we were able allow light in our cramped situation and watch it expand. A few answered prayers helped as well!

The garden, much like the 100-year-old house we moved into, is still a work in progress; however, the lesson remains: If you feel the grass is greener elsewhere, water your own “grass.” Dig into your own “soil.” Start small, have hope! Who knows how big your “garden” will grow?

Britt Flores is a freelance journalist and columnist for The Daily Courier. You can follow her advice on self-care on Twitter @bfloreswrites.