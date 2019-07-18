Feature Home: UNIVERSAL HOMES ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THEIR NEWEST ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!
These popular attached single family homes are again being offered at Granville with all of the features, stated to the right, included.
Homes range in size from 1,475-1,520 square feet and offer an open great room living concept. The low monthly HOA fee of $106, covers the repair or replacement of roofs, exterior painting, front yard landscaping maintenance and exterior fire insurance. In addition, every homeowner has access to all of the Granville parks, recreational facilities, club memberships and activities within the community.
These homes offer a wonderful easy maintenance lifestyle in a planned community that now features three recreational centers, a dog park, an RV storage lot, acres of open
spaces as well as being convenient to the heart of Prescott Valley facilities and medical services. Come see why Granville has been Northern Arizona’s most successful new home community over the past 18 years, and why these single family attached homes are a popular lifestyle choice.
• BLOCK FENCED REAR YARDS
• 3 BEDROOM FLOOR PLANS
• WINDOW COVERINGS
• TWO TONE INTERIOR PAINTED WALLS
• SINGLE LEVEL-EASY MAINTENANCE
• TWO CAR GARAGES
• REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER, MICROWAVE
• FRONT AND REAR YARD LANDSCAPING
UNIVERSAL HOMES AT GRANVILLE
Sales by: Robert E. Lockman, Inc. Robert Lockman - Broker
602-397-6588
For additional information please call Universal Homes’ information office at: 928-759-3330
