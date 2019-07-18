Driver mistakenly hits gas instead of brake, drives into river.
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 11:05 p.m.
According to the City of Hackensack Fire Department Facebook page surveillance video shows a vehicle leaving a car wash and driving into the river.
The driver of the vehicle mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake and went off the embankment into the river. The occupant of the car self extricated to the shoreline and was transported to the hospital with minor injures.
