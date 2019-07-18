OFFERS
'Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2' on July 22

In Deconstructing Abbey Road, Beatleologist Scott Freiman has created one of his most in-depth “deconstructions.” Freiman takes the audience on a journey track-by-track explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio.

In Deconstructing Abbey Road, Beatleologist Scott Freiman has created one of his most in-depth “deconstructions.” Freiman takes the audience on a journey track-by-track explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio.

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 8:46 p.m.

Sedona International Film Festival will be the official host of “Deconstructing the Beatles,” joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special series.

The next in the new season — “Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2” — will show in Sedona on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Beatles’ Abbey Road, Side 2 is a masterpiece filled with classic Beatles songs, such as “Come Together,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” George Martin told the Beatles to think “symphonically,” and they responded by creating the remarkable side two song suite.

Abbey Road was the last time that the Beatles recorded together at EMI Studios — soon-to-be-christened Abbey Road Studios after the album’s release. Despite the bittersweet atmosphere that surrounded the recording sessions, The Beatles’ outstanding songs and performances, together with George Martin’s orchestrations, produced an album that continues to be regarded as one of the best ever created.

Abbey Road, Side 2 is full of beauty and mystery. Scott Freiman insisted on dedicating individual lectures to each side so audiences can truly journey track-by-track.

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions. His multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles' recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles' groundbreaking albums and songs.

Freiman’s lectures have entertained audiences of musicians and non-musicians alike, from pre-teenagers to octogenarians. Once you've attended one of Scott's presentations, you'll never listen to The Beatles or any other music the same way again!

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Abbey Road, Side 2” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

