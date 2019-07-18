OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  92.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: No longer accepting negative talk

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 4:24 p.m.

Dear Annie: I am writing because I’m seeking your help about my relationship with my 30-year-old granddaughter, “Nadia.” Our relationship is more of a mother-daughter type relationship, because my husband and I were involved in raising her. Our son had custody of his children because the mother had emotional problems and was not stable.

My granddaughter has had issues at different points in her life because of the problems she faced with her mother. She had issues of jealousy when our other grandchildren would visit. She was self-aware enough to realize that she comes from a dysfunctional home life and that it would tend to cause her to be jealous. She also knew enough to know this was not a healthy reaction.

Now that she’s an adult, I thought Nadia was over these feelings, but I was wrong. Recently, one of our other granddaughters had her first baby. Nadia had something negative to say about the birth, but she only said this to me, not her dad or anyone else. For some reason, she shares unkind and hateful thoughts with me. I’d much rather she not do it. It upsets me.

This is not the first time she had treated me this way. It has gotten to the point where I can expect her to say something. I have tried ignoring her, but it’s getting old. She expects me to turn the other cheek.

How would you suggest I handle this? I tried talking to her about it but got nowhere. — A Confused Grandmother

Dear Confused Grandmother: She shows her ugly side to you because she knows she can. Of course you’ll always love her deep down, regardless of bad behavior, but that doesn’t mean you need to subject yourself to it. It’s time to let her know you won’t tolerate being her rage receptacle anymore. Firmly say something to the effect of, “I won’t hear any of this hurtful talk from you about our family.” Any time she starts talking that way, tell her she needs to change the subject or end the conversation. Simultaneously, encourage her to attend therapy, where she can process events and emotions of her childhood, identify any patterns of behavior she developed from her stressful home life and begin to dispense with beliefs and behaviors that are no longer serving her.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Credit Confused,” the recent college grad who was looking for tips about establishing credit. You missed an important point: The very best advice I ever got from a financial adviser about having credit cards was to pay them in full every month. We are now approaching retirement. We charge a lot on our credit cards, but we never have to pay interest, because we pay them off every billing period. The only charges we get are a membership fee from one of them. The other two cards cost us nothing, ever. When we are gone, our estate will have no bills to be paid. That’s the only way to live. — Owing Nothing

Dear Owing: Such a fundamentally important point that I forgot to make. Consider my forehead smacked. Thanks for writing — and kudos on living debt-free.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Assumptions disrupting friendship
Annie's Mailbox: Mail thief
Dear Annie: Mother-daughter feud puts grandma in middle
Dear Annie: Boiling like a tea kettle
Annie's Mailbox: Lodging dispute not dealt with productively

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries