CATCH 22 — DAY 19: Woman wanted on charges including outstanding warrant, drug possession

Alycia Michelle Sincleair

Alycia Michelle Sincleair

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 8:52 p.m.

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Alycia Michelle Sincleair. 

On Oct. 15, 2018, Sincleair was contacted during a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Highway 69 in Prescott. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia. She also displayed signs and symptoms of being impaired by drugs. 

Sincleair was later found to have methamphetamine, MDMA, THC and opiates in her system. As a result, she has a statewide extraditable warrant for her arrest with a bond of $25,000.

Sincleair is a 35-year-old, white woman, 5-foot-3 and weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you provide information that leads the arrest of No. 19 of Yavapai County Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program, you could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. 

Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody. Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.

Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name. 

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

