CAFMA chief becomes president of Arizona Fire Chiefs Association

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Fire Chief Scott Freitag was sworn in as the new president of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association on July 9, 2019.



The swearing-in took place at the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association/Arizona Fire District Association Leadership Conference in Glendale.



“This is a great accomplishment for our fire chief, and we look forward to his leadership and innovative ideas benefiting the fire service throughout the state of Arizona,” CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase said.

Information provided by the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority