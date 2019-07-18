Ask the Contractor: Countertop overlay offers creative upgrade

While visiting Prescott for a weekend in May, we were fortunate to have visited your home show at Findlay Toyota Center. There was a vendor who displayed a product that was an overlay countertop method and we do not recall the company. We were not only fortunate to have made a stop at your home show, but we also found a lovely summer home and this method of countertop fabrication versus total tear out and installation is just perfect for our new home. Please help. — Paula and Thomas, Prescott/Phoenix, Arizona

When it comes to countertops, creativity is back in vogue. While just a few years back, the trend seemed to favor safe options chosen with resale in mind, today’s hottest countertops are showing more colors, textures and patterns, as well as some creative mixing and matching of materials to create more personalized designs. Eco-conscious materials remain hot, as do nature-inspired palettes, and value remains another key trend.

The company that produces “countertop overlay” is Granite Transformations. They manufacture “overlay” engineered countertops such as granite, quartz, and recycled glass. If it is time to give your kitchen or bathroom a makeover, the ease of Granite Transformations’ revolutionary installation process will make your kitchen or bath remodeling project simple, fast and stress-free. Their countertops are installed directly over your existing tops in as little as one day for kitchens and two days for baths. There is no demolition and, I am told, you will never be without your kitchen.

In addition to kitchen countertops, their surfaces can be used virtually anywhere in your home and are perfect for bathroom vanities, tub surrounds, shower walls, floors and fireplaces.



The countertops from Granite Transformations are stain, scratch and heat-resistant and can stand up to your craziest culinary adventures. The countertops are infused with ForeverSeal, a specially formulated polymer that was created to provide long-lasting functional durability. A quartz countertop from Granite Transformations, in addition to being stain, scratch and heat-resistant, has a number of other advantages: non-porous, no bacteria will grow on it, maintenance free, and no polishing, sealing or reconditioning.

Granite Transformations also manufactures recycled glass counter overlays. The glass mosaic tiles are veined with enamels to give a classic Italian look. The mosaic slabs can be adhered over many surfaces in the home in a fraction of normal mosaic installation time and creates a quality custom look. The mosaic slabs are pre-grouted with a latex grout that is stain resistant and will not crack and never needs sealing.

The recycled glass tops are made up of up to 72% post-consumer recycled glass combined with man-made, semi-precious stones to create a shiny, alluring, dynamic surface unlike any other. Again, these tops contain ForeverSeal which makes them stain and scratch-resistant, nonporous and low maintenance. All you need is a soft cloth, soap and water to clean them.



These overlay tops fit over existing surfaces, will add value and charm to any home, and these products have a Lifetime Limited Warranty.

We know that natural stone countertops can add elegance to any space without sacrificing durability. Granite Transformations offers a wide range of colors and patterns in both granite and quartz countertop options.

It is really cool to see this overlay process — an overlay that is one-fourth of an inch — so there is no change in your existing countertop height. And, in talking with owner Derek Wood, should a woman change her mind with the color palette of the home, a second overlay can be installed on top of the original overlay.

The other refreshing item about Granite Transformations is that their least senior employee has been with the company for 14 years; how refreshing is that and what does that say about the company? Granite Transformations is located in Phoenix and they are in our area on a weekly basis doing free in-home consultations and doing installations. Wood is a remarkable guy who has pride and passion in his business and product. Granite Transformations has a local number 928-227-3090.

Any product that can help freshen up the home without breaking the bank and without causing too much disruption in one’s daily life is for me. So to this end, a product’s quality, performance and reliability are every bit as important as price in achieving value.



Tune into Hammer Time this weekend both Saturday and Sunday mornings on KQNA 1130 AM, 99.9 FM or 95.5 FM or KQNA.com at 7 a.m. and listen to the program with Derek and Granite Transformations. Should you miss the radio show, ycca.org under our Hammer Time Link has the replay for you.