OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Route 66 license plate benefits the Mother Road
Pride and Purpose

Money received from sales of the 2016 Best Plate of the Year are set to go to the preservation of Route 66 and more. (ADOT)

Money received from sales of the 2016 Best Plate of the Year are set to go to the preservation of Route 66 and more. (ADOT)

Originally Published: July 17, 2019 2:06 p.m.

The Arizona Route 66 license plate, the 2016 Best Plate of the Year, does more than show pride for the Mother Road as funds collected from sales are set to go to the road’s preservation and more.

The unique black-and-white plate rolled out in late 2016. That year, the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association designated it the Best Plate of the Year.

Last year alone, plate sales totaled more than $231,000. While $8 of the $25 plate is used for administrative purposes, the remaining $17 goes to the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.

“The association is excited about the new opportunities available for the road thanks to the license plate program’s success with revenue being used for preservation and grant opportunities,” wrote Director of Operations Nikki Seegers in a press release.

She also noted that the association has hired an attorney who will help with the creation of long-term programs to ensure funds collected from sales are used responsibly.

“Much thought and consideration is required to ensure that sustainable, impactful projects and causes are supported,” the release continues. “Several projects are currently under consideration and the association will announce some projects and new programs in the near future as they become available.”

The plate is available throughout Arizona, and those interest in purchasing one can do so online at https://www.azdot.gov/motor-vehicles. From there, go to “Vehicle Services” and then “Plates and Placards.”

Information provided by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Route 66 plate named tops in the nation
Get your Route 66 kicks at PV Library
Still kickin': Route 66 shields, signs boost nostalgia
Last grants coming for endangered Route 66 program
Should veterans pay more for an Arizona veterans’ license plate?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries