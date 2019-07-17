Prescott Valley shows resiliency, beats Mohave Valley in state tourney
Little League
FLAGSTAFF — “Adversity” might as well just be the Prescott Valley 11U All-Stars’ middle name.
In the District 10 tournament, Prescott Valley did not have the best start but came out of the loser’s bracket anyway to topple Prescott in the championship. Now that the team has qualified for the state tournament in Flagstaff, they were ousted by Chandler-National North 7-4 on Monday but recovered to derail Mohave Valley 8-7 in a comeback victory on Wednesday.
Despite trailing 4-0 early on in this loser’s bracket showdown, it was a six-run rally in the third inning and a late lockdown defensive effort that helped PV eliminate Mohave Valley from the tournament. Prescott Valley sported a relatively comfortable 8-5 lead by the end of the fourth but had a shaky sixth inning, allowing two runs to make it an 8-7 game.
However, closer Antonio Valenzuela proved he had ice in his veins, limiting Mohave Valley to just those two runs while tossing five strikeouts en route to the win. On offense, Nick Martin had himself a game, going 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs while Donovan Bayard also went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Prescott Valley hits the field again for the third round of the loser’s bracket on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. They will play the winner between Goodyear and Arcadia.
All tournament games will be held at Continental Park in Flagstaff.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
18
|
AMVETS Post 3
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...