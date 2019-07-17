OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott All-Stars unravel in tourney-ending loss to Litchfield Park
Little League

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 11:16 p.m.

KINGMAN — A great season has come to close for the Prescott Major’s All-Stars as the team falters down the stretch in a 7-3 defeat to Litchfield Park during a loser’s bracket game on Wednesday, eliminating the from the state tournament.

“We played a tough game,” Prescott manager Terry Magnett said. “Sometimes you get the bounces and sometimes you don’t, and sometimes you get the big hits and sometimes you don’t … It was just one of those games where it kind of went back and forth and we didn’t execute as much as the other team did.”

Prescott jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Litchfield Park began to chip away and eventually took the lead after Prescott gave up two costly home runs. Despite surrendering the lead, Prescott starting pitcher Taylor Keppel logged in a solid game, giving up only three runs on the night.

In the sixth inning, Prescott was only down by one run but wound up walking six Litchfield Park batters, which put them in a 7-3 hole that was too deep to come back from. Adrian Sanderford was one of the few bright spots for Prescott’s offense as he was a perfect 3 for 3 at the dish with one RBI.

Prescott finished with a 1-2 record in the state tournament, falling to Tempe South 5-3 on Monday, beating Lake Havasu 10-0 on Tuesday and bowing out on Wednesday with this loss to Litchfield Park.

Barring something totally unexpected, Magnett plans to no longer coach Little League as his son Cooper will be too old to compete. However, Magnett said he’s had a fantastic time coaching this group of boys the past three years and is confident they will prosper in their next step in life.

“It has been so much fun coaching these kids the last three years. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” Magnett said. “They all are great young men with high character and I think they are all going to do well I whatever they do.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott All-Stars down Lake Havasu to move on in state tournament
Little League All-Star Major preview: Pitching staff could be difference for Prescott
Sanderford’s gem leads Prescott to District 10 Majors championship
Prescott Valley shows resiliency, beats Mohave Valley in state tourney
Prescott All-Stars roll past Chino Valley; Majors final next

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries