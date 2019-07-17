Prescott All-Stars unravel in tourney-ending loss to Litchfield Park
Little League
KINGMAN — A great season has come to close for the Prescott Major’s All-Stars as the team falters down the stretch in a 7-3 defeat to Litchfield Park during a loser’s bracket game on Wednesday, eliminating the from the state tournament.
“We played a tough game,” Prescott manager Terry Magnett said. “Sometimes you get the bounces and sometimes you don’t, and sometimes you get the big hits and sometimes you don’t … It was just one of those games where it kind of went back and forth and we didn’t execute as much as the other team did.”
Prescott jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Litchfield Park began to chip away and eventually took the lead after Prescott gave up two costly home runs. Despite surrendering the lead, Prescott starting pitcher Taylor Keppel logged in a solid game, giving up only three runs on the night.
In the sixth inning, Prescott was only down by one run but wound up walking six Litchfield Park batters, which put them in a 7-3 hole that was too deep to come back from. Adrian Sanderford was one of the few bright spots for Prescott’s offense as he was a perfect 3 for 3 at the dish with one RBI.
Prescott finished with a 1-2 record in the state tournament, falling to Tempe South 5-3 on Monday, beating Lake Havasu 10-0 on Tuesday and bowing out on Wednesday with this loss to Litchfield Park.
Barring something totally unexpected, Magnett plans to no longer coach Little League as his son Cooper will be too old to compete. However, Magnett said he’s had a fantastic time coaching this group of boys the past three years and is confident they will prosper in their next step in life.
“It has been so much fun coaching these kids the last three years. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” Magnett said. “They all are great young men with high character and I think they are all going to do well I whatever they do.”
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
THU
18
|
AMVETS Post 3
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...