Prescott All-Stars unravel in tourney-ending loss to Litchfield Park

KINGMAN — A great season has come to close for the Prescott Major’s All-Stars as the team falters down the stretch in a 7-3 defeat to Litchfield Park during a loser’s bracket game on Wednesday, eliminating the from the state tournament.

“We played a tough game,” Prescott manager Terry Magnett said. “Sometimes you get the bounces and sometimes you don’t, and sometimes you get the big hits and sometimes you don’t … It was just one of those games where it kind of went back and forth and we didn’t execute as much as the other team did.”

Prescott jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Litchfield Park began to chip away and eventually took the lead after Prescott gave up two costly home runs. Despite surrendering the lead, Prescott starting pitcher Taylor Keppel logged in a solid game, giving up only three runs on the night.

In the sixth inning, Prescott was only down by one run but wound up walking six Litchfield Park batters, which put them in a 7-3 hole that was too deep to come back from. Adrian Sanderford was one of the few bright spots for Prescott’s offense as he was a perfect 3 for 3 at the dish with one RBI.

Prescott finished with a 1-2 record in the state tournament, falling to Tempe South 5-3 on Monday, beating Lake Havasu 10-0 on Tuesday and bowing out on Wednesday with this loss to Litchfield Park.

Barring something totally unexpected, Magnett plans to no longer coach Little League as his son Cooper will be too old to compete. However, Magnett said he’s had a fantastic time coaching this group of boys the past three years and is confident they will prosper in their next step in life.

“It has been so much fun coaching these kids the last three years. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” Magnett said. “They all are great young men with high character and I think they are all going to do well I whatever they do.”

