Phoenix clips Dallas’ wings with 69-64 victory
WNBA

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 10:30 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 33.9 seconds left, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Wednesday.

Griner made a hook shot in the lane to give Phoenix a 65-64 lead. After Kaela Davis was off on a 3-pointer, DeWanna Bonner sank two free throws for a three-point lead. Dallas elected to go for a quick 2-point shot, Griner grabbed the miss and she made two free throws to seal it.

Essence Carson and Camille Little each added 11 points for Phoenix (8-8). Griner was 9 of 19 from the field for her eighth 20-point game this season. Diana Taurasi has missed back-to-back games since her season debut on Friday.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Dallas (5-12), which is winless on the road this season in eight attempts. The rookie guard entered averaging a team-leading 15.1 points but she’s shooting just 35.7 percent.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

