Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise Night Thursday, July 18

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) Cruise-in' is on July 18 on the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott.

The PAAC Cruise Night, Cruisin' with the PAAC is held every third Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot at 303 N. Montezuma St. in downtown Prescott.

Come out and see the cars, listen to the music, meet fellow car enthusiasts, win prizes and more.

For more information visit http://www.paacaz.com/