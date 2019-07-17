Obituary: Joyce M. Teat
Joyce M. Teat, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on July 10, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Texas. She married Frank Teat in November 1951. Joyce and Frank moved to Arizona in 1998.
Joyce is survived by her children, Pam Tinsley of Phoenix, Arizona, Debbie Craton of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Frank Teat Jr. (Carol Beth) of Greenville, Texas; grandchildren Shawna Cammarota, Krissy DeRamus (David), Beau Tinsley (Lacy), Brandy Paipa (DeWayne), Kelly Howard (Derek), Sara Burt (Jared), Jonathan Teat (Skyla); several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Teat, in 2008.
A celebration of life will be in August in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and in September 2019 in Louisiana. Joyce will be reunited with Frank at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. Cremation by Science Care.
Information provided by survivors.
