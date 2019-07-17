Letter: Reflecting on the Dells
Editor:
I am the fifth generation of my family to live in Prescott. My Great Gran came here as a toddler, when there were nothing but woods surrounding her house at the top of Park Avenue. She saw it change, as things usually do. We all have. But there are a handful of things that should always be preserved.
My Gran Gran raised nine kids in our Dells. She would pack as many of her 27 grands up as would fit in her little VW bug and spend the days swimming there. She showed us all how to respect and appreciate those rocks and hills.
I, myself, have found infinite value in0 the Dells. I have fond childhood memories, playing there with my dad. Later, I found it a place of escape and solitude from the hard aspects of teen life. In college it was a place to study and run out my frustrations. And in my early 20’s, I found myself, there, and the strength I needed to change my life. Now, I have two babies of my own, and my fear is that they will never get to remember it. It only takes a few days to ruin it, but you can’t rebuild a million years’ worth of granite and history.
Save it, if not for beauty, then maybe for tourism. It’s a one-of-kind attraction that people from all over the world come to see. A resort will only cater to a small group of people who prefer resort living, and be a blemish to the scenery. So what about everyone else?
Brianna Bentham
Prescott
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
WED
17
|
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...