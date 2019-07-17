Letter: Reflecting on the Dells

Editor:

I am the fifth generation of my family to live in Prescott. My Great Gran came here as a toddler, when there were nothing but woods surrounding her house at the top of Park Avenue. She saw it change, as things usually do. We all have. But there are a handful of things that should always be preserved.

My Gran Gran raised nine kids in our Dells. She would pack as many of her 27 grands up as would fit in her little VW bug and spend the days swimming there. She showed us all how to respect and appreciate those rocks and hills.

I, myself, have found infinite value in0 the Dells. I have fond childhood memories, playing there with my dad. Later, I found it a place of escape and solitude from the hard aspects of teen life. In college it was a place to study and run out my frustrations. And in my early 20’s, I found myself, there, and the strength I needed to change my life. Now, I have two babies of my own, and my fear is that they will never get to remember it. It only takes a few days to ruin it, but you can’t rebuild a million years’ worth of granite and history.

Save it, if not for beauty, then maybe for tourism. It’s a one-of-kind attraction that people from all over the world come to see. A resort will only cater to a small group of people who prefer resort living, and be a blemish to the scenery. So what about everyone else?

Brianna Bentham

Prescott