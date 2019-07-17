Good news for Prescott Valley

Two “good news” items on the Prescott Valley Town Council July 18 study session agenda are balanced against the letter of resignation from council member Mary Mallory who was appointed to a vacant seat on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors on July 15.

The first welcome news on the agenda comes from the Management Services Department with its annual review of the town’s water and wastewater rates, fees and charges. The estimations for next year’s fees on cost per 1,000 gallons on all three usage tiers is negligible — a penny less for Tier 1 and Tier 2, 2 cents less for Tier 3 users.

Estimated wastewater costs for residential and non-residential users is a difference of 1 cent less from this past year. Town staff is proposing no changes to sewer or water rates.

The second piece of good news involves a plan to bring a YMCA facility to the town. Town Manager Larry Tarkowski stated in the council packet material the town has identified a location south and adjacent to Bob Edwards Park on Long Look Drive. Fain Signature Group owns the property.

Michael Gill, partner with GillWright Group, has provided the town with an estimated fee of $22,000 to provide a mail survey to 5,000 randomly-selected households.

Their services and the survey will help determine the suitability of the location, the services and programs desired by potential users and price-point sensitivities.

Mallory’s seat on the county board of supervisors is due to the resignation of former District 5 supervisor Jack Smith. Her letter states, in part, “The only consolation in leaving the service of the community I love, which has returned that love many times over, is that my new position as a public servant will allow me to continue my service to Prescott Valley while broadening that duty to the entire Yavapai County.”

Council will look at two options for filling Mallory’s seat. One proposes advertising the vacancy once with a July 31 due date for applications. An appointment could take place Aug. 15. The second option is to advertise the vacancy twice, which would push an appointment date to Sept. 12.

The council considers work study agenda items for discussion only and takes no action. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

