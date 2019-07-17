Frontier Arizona Experience at Fort Whipple July 20

The Fort Whipple Museum serves as a reminder of the wild, wild west and as a chronicler of days past to modern medical facility.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, on the grounds of the Bob Stump Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 500 Highway 89.

Built in 1864, the fort was at times inactive, becoming a hospital in 1918 with 900 sick beds.

This is a free event involves living history interpreters — soldiers, officers and their wives — in the Arizona Territory.

For more information visit www.sharlot.org/fort-whipple-museum.