OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
No mandatory evacuations in place yet

An aerial view of the Cellar Fire, which is burning into ponderosa pine west of Senator Highway as of Wednesday, July 17. (PNF/Courtesy)

An aerial view of the Cellar Fire, which is burning into ponderosa pine west of Senator Highway as of Wednesday, July 17. (PNF/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 5:55 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest (PNF) has upgraded its management of the Cellar Fire, a wildfire that was started by lightning near Wagoner on Sunday, July 14.

At about 7,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, the blaze has moved from mostly grass and brush to thick ponderosa pine west of Senator Highway, said Debbie Maneely, a PNF spokesperson.

"Unfortunately, this is a part of the forest we have not done any fuels treatment, so there are a lot of fuels in there to burn," Maneely said.

Given the fire's size and potential risk to populated areas, a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been called in to take over the suppression operation. The team is scheduled to take command at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

"They'll have the skillsets, resources and the folks to look at this and make a strategic suppression plan on it," Maneely said Wednesday morning. "Right now we're just using a Type 3 team, which is mostly just local resources except for the hotshot crews that are here."

Six hotshot crews, two air tankers, three helicopters, two dozers and six fire engines were working the fire on Wednesday.

Crews were able to make good progress establishing an anchor point at the southwest corner of the fire Tuesday night, and ground resources continued working on direct line construction with the use of air support throughout Wednesday, Maneely said.

“As we work on a closure order for the incident, we ask that folks stay off Senator Highway (FS Road 52) and County Road 177,” she said.

CODE REDS ISSUED

As a precaution, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a Code Red for the community of Pine Flat. The "SET" alert was issued Tuesday night, but no evacuations were in effect as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Code Red also has been issued for the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch and Indian Creek. The "READY" alert was issued Wednesday afternoon, but once again no mandatory evacuations were in place for these areas.

For information on the Code Reds issued, call 928-771-3321.

CLOSURES

To protect firefighters and emergency responders, the following road closures have been implemented on the Bradshaw Ranger District:

At the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 261 south to the junction of Forest Road 52 and Forest Road 361; following Forest Road 52 east to Crown King.

Mayer-Bolander Road (County Road 177) is closed from the western boundary of Pine Flat west to Forest Road 52 (Senator Highway).

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

photo

A map showing where a Code Red "READY" has been issued in the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch and Indian Creek. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Code Red wildfire notification area - Google My Maps

General area map for reference only.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
Updated Goodwin Fire list - evacuations lifted
Partial Prescott National Forest closure on Bradshaw Ranger District
Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
ADOT closes Highway 69 because of Goodwin Fire smoke

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries