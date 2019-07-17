OFFERS
Cooking with Diane: Summer Green Bean Salad

Summer Green Bean Salad. (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

Summer Green Bean Salad. (Diane DeHamer/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Diane DeHamer
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 9:37 a.m.

My garden veggies are growing in leaps and bounds, so I decided to find a recipe to use some of them. This is a healthy, cool summer salad that goes great with any meat you choose.

Summer Green Bean Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound of fresh green beans

½ medium red onion (sliced thin)

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes (cut in half)

½ cup fresh basil (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

salt & pepper to taste

1 package of Good Seasons Italian dressing mix(follow directions on package to make dressing for salad)

Juice of one lemon

Directions:

Cook green beans about 20 minutes until semi firm. Drain place in large salad bowl, add rest of veggies, pour dressing over salad and chill 1 hour before serving.

Cooking with Diane: Ravioli Veggie Salad
Cooking with Diane: Garden Veggie Pasta Salad with Basil
Cooking with Diane: Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Cooking with Diane: Smoked Sausage and Veggies
Cooking with Diane: Fresh garden veggie pizza

