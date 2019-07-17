Catch 22 — Day 18: Woman sought on theft, forgery, more charges
Yavapai County law enforcement needs your help in locating Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist.
After her release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Merchant-Feist fled from parole and has a no-bond, full-extradition warrant as a result. She also is facing additional charges for theft, forgery and fraud schemes from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Merchant-Feist is a 32-year-old, white woman, who is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 216 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, with multiple tattoos including a portrait on her upper left arm and a butterfly on her neck.
Merchant-Feist is believed to be in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley area. She often uses false names when contacted by law enforcement.
Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of No. 18 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 will be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To qualify for a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32323 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.
Yavapai Silent Witness is highlighting one fugitive each day for 22 days, July 1-22, in an attempt to locate these individuals and law enforcement can take them into custody.
Each day, a new fugitive will be highlighted and a $500 cash reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the fugitive.
Remember, calls are completely anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
