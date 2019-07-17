OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 18
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cardinals cut OT Harrison after arrest warrant issued
NFL

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 10:35 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals released tackle Desmond Harrison on Wednesday after police in North Carolina issued a warrant for his arrest on assault charges.

The Greensboro Police Department says the alleged assault was reported on Tuesday. Police spokesman Ron Glenn says the investigation has just begun and no additional details are available, including when the alleged assault occurred.

The 25-year-old Harrison, who spent some time at Oak Ridge Military Academy in Oak Ridge, North Carolina, was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.

The Browns released him after he missed the first day of their minicamp in early June.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

I-17 pursuit ends in BCC crash
I-17 pursuit ends in BCC crash
NFL Cardinals player charged with aggravated assault
Man, 27, reportedly admits to police he sexually assaulted 63-year-old woman
Oklahoma felon arrested at Walmart after alleged assault

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
THU
18
AMVETS Post 3
THU
18
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries