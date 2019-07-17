California officers reunite 250-pound tortoise with owners
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A 250-pound tortoise that wandered away from its home has been rescued after California Highway Patrol officers found it on the side of a road.
And no, they didn’t arrest it for speeding.
The highway patrol says it got a call about the big reptile Sunday evening. It was spotted on the shoulder of a road in Santa Ynez, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
Santa Ynez Animal Rescue picked up the tortoise before CHP officers arrived. The CHP located the owners, put the tortoise in the patrol car and delivered it to them about two hours later.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
WED
17
|
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...