OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

California officers reunite 250-pound tortoise with owners

California Highway Patrol officers rescuing a 250-pound tortoise that wandered away from its home and was spotted on the shoulder of a road in Santa Ynez, Calif., about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

California Highway Patrol officers rescuing a 250-pound tortoise that wandered away from its home and was spotted on the shoulder of a road in Santa Ynez, Calif., about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 11 p.m.

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A 250-pound tortoise that wandered away from its home has been rescued after California Highway Patrol officers found it on the side of a road.

And no, they didn’t arrest it for speeding.

The highway patrol says it got a call about the big reptile Sunday evening. It was spotted on the shoulder of a road in Santa Ynez, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

photo

The California Highway Patrol shows a 250-pound tortoise in a patrol car that officers rescued after it wandered away from its home and was spotted on the shoulder of a road in Santa Ynez, Calif., about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

Santa Ynez Animal Rescue picked up the tortoise before CHP officers arrived. The CHP located the owners, put the tortoise in the patrol car and delivered it to them about two hours later.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road
Highway Patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire
CHP officers find 2 calves crammed inside a Honda Civic
Baby sea lion rescued from busy California highway
No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries