Arizona Amber Alert canceled after children 'found safe'

Arizona authorities say an Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and 4-month-old Ryder Kirkley, taken from state Department of Child Safety custody, was canceled after they "were found safe" in Louisiana where their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden, 34, and Jerry Jay Kirkley, 34 were taken into custody.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 4:02 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona authorities say an Amber Alert issued for two young boys taken from state Department of Child Safety custody was canceled after they "were found safe" in Louisiana where their parents were taken into custody.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Wednesday it had canceled the alert it issued on behalf of the Florence Police Department after the boys were taken Tuesday morning by their parents.

Florence police said Wednesday the alert was canceled after the parents' vehicle was stopped just before midnight Tuesday by Louisiana State Police on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.

According to Florence police, the parents were being held on Arizona felony warrants while the boys were in the temporary custody of a Louisiana child welfare agency.

