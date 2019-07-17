Arizona Amber Alert canceled after children 'found safe'
PHOENIX — Arizona authorities say an Amber Alert issued for two young boys taken from state Department of Child Safety custody was canceled after they "were found safe" in Louisiana where their parents were taken into custody.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Wednesday it had canceled the alert it issued on behalf of the Florence Police Department after the boys were taken Tuesday morning by their parents.
Florence police said Wednesday the alert was canceled after the parents' vehicle was stopped just before midnight Tuesday by Louisiana State Police on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish.
According to Florence police, the parents were being held on Arizona felony warrants while the boys were in the temporary custody of a Louisiana child welfare agency.
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Update: Cellar Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres Tuesday
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Knife-wielding man arrested after robbery attempt at Prescott Valley Walgreens
- County property owners could bear 18.1% tax increase for new jail
- For sale: Prescott downtown post office on the market
- Need2Know: Ocean Blue Car Washes expands, Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant moves, new Prescott Creamery & Soda Shop
- Cellar Fire grows to more than 1,000 acres Tuesday
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
|
WED
17
|
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
18
|
PVPL Book Club,
|
THU
18
|
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...