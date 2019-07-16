Zoo by moonlight at Heritage Park Zoo July 16

Come out and walk through the Heritage Park Zoo and visit the animals by moonlight from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on July 16.

Zoo by Moonlight is held every full moon from May through September. This unique experience allows visitors to see the animals, particularly the nocturnal one's who become much more playful and fun.

Docents will be available to help locate animals and answer questions. Cost of attendance is only $5 for Members and $8 for Non-Members.

For more information visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.