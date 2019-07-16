OFFERS
Welsh street named steepest in world; New Zealand loses out

In this undated handout photo provided by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badhan, stand on Ffordd Pen Llech with a certificate from Guinness World Records, confirming that the road is the steepest street in the world, in the seaside town of Harlech, North Wales. A street in Wales has been designated the steepest in the world after a successful campaign by local residents. The title comes at the expense of a street in New Zealand which has been eclipsed in the steepness sweepstakes. The Welsh campaign was led by businessman and architectural historian Gwyn Headley. (Andrew Davies/Guinness World Records via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 11:10 p.m.

LONDON — A street in Wales has been designated the steepest in the world after a successful campaign by residents.

The title comes at the expense of a street in New Zealand, which has apparently been eclipsed in the steepness sweepstakes.

Guinness World Records said Tuesday that the street of Ffordd Pen Llech in the seafront town of Harlech, 245 miles (395 kilometers) northwest of London, has a gradient of 37.45%, two percentage points steeper than the former title holder in Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island.

The Welsh campaign was led by businessman and architectural historian Gwyn Headley. He says he feels “jubilation” now that the street has been recognized.

He says he feels sorry for New Zealand, but that “steeper is steeper.”

