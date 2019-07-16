Wanted homeless woman asks police to search her vehicle, found with meth, fentanyl-based powder

A homeless woman who reported to police that someone had bugged her car was arrested in Cordes Junction Sunday, July 14, for an outstanding warrant and possession of drugs, including fentanyl.

Cheyenne Pechacek, 31, had called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and asked them to search for a listening device in her dashboard, said Dwight D’Evelyn, a YCSO spokesperson.

Deputies were told to meet her at the Pilot Travel Center in the 14000 block of Cordes Lakes Road in Cordes Junction. They were also advised by dispatch personnel that she had a valid warrant out of Mayer Justice Court for violating a judicial procedure, D’Evelyn said.

As requested by Pechacek, deputies checked the vehicle, but couldn’t find evidence of a listening device, D’Evelyn said. She was then arrested for the warrant.

During a review of her property before booking, a red tube was found attached to her keychain that contained a baggie of white powder, which she acknowledged could be fentanyl, D’Evelyn said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies also found unmarked pills inside a green baggie and a glass vile with white powder residue. Deputies then located a plastic baggie in Pechacek’s pants pocket that contained seven-and-a-half blue bills scored to indicate Clonazepam, but not verified.

Due to the danger of handling potential fentanyl-based powder, a detective from Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was called out to test the white powder found inside the red tube, D’Evelyn said. Using specialized testing gear, the detective confirmed the powder was fentanyl.

“There was also a possibility the unmarked pills contained fentanyl, but the initial test was inconclusive and due to the danger in handling such a narcotic, testing was stopped,” D’Evelyn said.

During booking, detention officers located two more baggies hidden in Pechacek’s bra, D’Evelyn said. She claimed one contained fentanyl powder and the other held methamphetamine crystals.

The estimated weight of fentanyl seized was 2.1 grams. To put this into perspective, just a couple milligrams of this highly-potent synthetic opioid is enough to kill someone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Pechacek has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a prescription drug. She remains in the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on a $5,250 bond.

