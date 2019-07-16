OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Suns re-sign forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
NBA

Kelly Oubre Jr. meets with the media after re-signing with the Phoenix Suns on a multi-year deal Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Kelly Oubre Jr. meets with the media after re-signing with the Phoenix Suns on a multi-year deal Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 11:15 p.m.

Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. re-signed with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The team said it was a multiyear deal.

Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran Trevor Ariza last December. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games with the Suns to go with his energy on defense. The four-year pro led the NBA in steals per game with 2.1 after the All-Star break, to go with 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

“Right now I’m a Phoenix Sun, and I’m excited to get better every day with the group of guys that we have,” the 23-year-old Oubre said. “At the end of the day, I’m super excited about where we’re going and where we’re going to be. The sky’s the limit for us.

“The numbers don’t lie,” he added. “You see how my game evolved when I got here and it happened the right way. Nothing was given to me.”

Oubre returns to a new-look roster that includes star Devin Booker and second-year center Deandre Ayton, plus point guard Ricky Rubio. The Suns also added power forward Dario Saric and center Aron Baynes via trades, and drafted Cameron Johnson with the 11th overall pick last month.

“We added at the positions of need for us, point guard and power forward,” Suns general manager James Jones said. “And we kept our core guys intact. I think you had a glimpse of what we can become at the end of last season. Kelly was a big reason for our turnaround. We’re just excited to have him back with us.”

The Suns made it a priority to retain Oubre, who became a fan favorite for his hustling style of play and all-around game in what was another down season. The Suns went 19-63 last season and haven’t finished above .500 since 2013-14.

Phoenix won five of seven games during a stretch from Feb. 25 to March 10 last season, which included wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Central Division champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors. Oubre had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the 114-105 win over the Bucks on March 4, but underwent a minor thumb procedure on March 22 and didn’t play the rest of the season.

“Defensively he’s one of the guys in the league that fits today’s game and even past eras of basketball,” new Suns head coach Monty Williams said. “For me it’s a level of comfort to have somebody who has experience but still has room to improve.”

Oubre and Ayton came up with “Valley Boyz”, a name they gave themselves and their teammates that has caught on via social media with Suns fans. He’s since trademarked the phrase and hopes the brand can continue to rally support for the team.

“It’s a family. It’s going to grow organically,” Oubre said. “I can’t force it to grow. It’s been a beautiful thing to see, man, because that’s the whole city of Phoenix.”

Williams said Rubio’s job will be to manage the game from the point guard spot. The veteran from Spain started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and spent the past two seasons with the Utah Jazz.

“We have a guy in Ricky that’s going to make everybody more efficient than they have been,” Williams said. “When we get stops, I don’t want to have to call plays, and I think when you have a point guard like Ricky and guys like Kelly who can get out and run and make plays, that’s something that’s going to allow me more freedom to sit back and let the guys develop our culture offensively.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Oubre, Booker help Suns stun Bucks
Oubre, Ayton lead Suns past West-leading Nuggets 102-93
Lopez helps Bulls end losing streak, beat Suns 116-101
Decisions looming for Suns after difficult season
Booker, Warren lead Suns past Magic 122-120 in overtime

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries