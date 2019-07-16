OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 17
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Proposed property tax hike based only on county portion
17% increase would apply only to Yavapai County’s slice of annual bill, official says

This pie chart shows the distribution of yearly tax dollars (Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Courtesy)

This pie chart shows the distribution of yearly tax dollars (Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 10:39 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:57 PM

A proposed 18% increase in county property taxes would apply only to the Yavapai County portion of property owners’ yearly taxes, the county board of supervisors clarified in a Tuesday, July 16 news release.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will hold a courtesy Truth in Taxation Hearing during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 10 S. 6th St, in Cottonwood. Supervisors will discuss with the public their plan to increase primary property taxes over last year’s level.

The public also is invited to attend a second Truth in Taxation hearing at the board’s regular Prescott meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St.

“Yavapai County will not be increasing your property tax, as a whole, by 18%,” states the news release from David McAtee, public information officer with the board of supervisors. “It is important to understand a few things about your property taxes. First, the total amount you pay in property taxes does not go to Yavapai County.”

Of the total property taxes paid each year, the Yavapai County primary property tax is but 17%. The county tax increase of 18%, if approved, would be applied to only this 17% portion.

McAtee also said property taxes are different based on the properties’ assessed value and based on what other taxing authorities exist where the property is owned.

For example, using a homeowner whose primary residence has a Limited Property Value (LPV) of $100,076 based on the 2018 Property Tax Statement, the total tax due was $1,042.70. The amount that went to Yavapai County’s Primary Property Tax, the first line in the itemized section, is $175.32 or 17% of the total.

Now, according to Zillow, an online real estate database company, the owner’s home could be sold for $220,000. Nevertheless, the Limited Property Value, the amount they are taxed on, is only $100,076, and the increase in the Yavapai County Primary Property Tax will be about $31 per year if the board approves the increase on Aug. 5.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tax revenues up; tax rate down
Supervisors plan tax hearing over possible share increase
County supervisors approve $191M budget Monday
Supes avoid property tax increase despite state cuts<BR>
Supes avoid property tax increase despite state cuts<BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
17
Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting
WED
17
Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart
THU
18
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
18
PVPL Book Club,
THU
18
Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries