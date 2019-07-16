Proposed property tax hike based only on county portion

A proposed 18% increase in county property taxes would apply only to the Yavapai County portion of property owners’ yearly taxes, the county board of supervisors clarified in a Tuesday, July 16 news release.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will hold a courtesy Truth in Taxation Hearing during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Yavapai County Administrative Services Building, 10 S. 6th St, in Cottonwood. Supervisors will discuss with the public their plan to increase primary property taxes over last year’s level.

The public also is invited to attend a second Truth in Taxation hearing at the board’s regular Prescott meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St.

“Yavapai County will not be increasing your property tax, as a whole, by 18%,” states the news release from David McAtee, public information officer with the board of supervisors. “It is important to understand a few things about your property taxes. First, the total amount you pay in property taxes does not go to Yavapai County.”

Of the total property taxes paid each year, the Yavapai County primary property tax is but 17%. The county tax increase of 18%, if approved, would be applied to only this 17% portion.

McAtee also said property taxes are different based on the properties’ assessed value and based on what other taxing authorities exist where the property is owned.

For example, using a homeowner whose primary residence has a Limited Property Value (LPV) of $100,076 based on the 2018 Property Tax Statement, the total tax due was $1,042.70. The amount that went to Yavapai County’s Primary Property Tax, the first line in the itemized section, is $175.32 or 17% of the total.

Now, according to Zillow, an online real estate database company, the owner’s home could be sold for $220,000. Nevertheless, the Limited Property Value, the amount they are taxed on, is only $100,076, and the increase in the Yavapai County Primary Property Tax will be about $31 per year if the board approves the increase on Aug. 5.

